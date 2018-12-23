Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Turkey Breast with Pork, Bramley Apple, Honey and Sage Stuffing 1.25kg Serves 6

WELL DONE TESCO
This was very well presented, and tasted absolutely delicious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (64%), Gluten Free Pork, Apple, Sage and Honey Stuffing (19%)[Pork (Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Pork Fat), Apple, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Honey, White Sugar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose], Apple and Sage glaze (7%)[Water, Glucose Syrup, Apple, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (7%)[Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 13 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store turkey joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 1 hr 40 mins
Chilled: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 / 1hr 40mins Remove sleeve and top film. Place glaze sachet to one side. Leave joint in foil container with ovenable pad. Cover joint with kitchen foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 45 minutes of cooking remove kitchen foil, baste the joint and return to the oven for the remaining time. For the last 10 minutes of cooking pour the contents of the glaze sachet over the joint and return to the oven. After cooking cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Before carving remove the joint from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad and bands are removed. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
1.25kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|818kJ / 195kcal
|1227kJ / 292kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|26.0g
|39.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions , with stuffing 1250g typically weighs 970g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019