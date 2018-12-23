By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Turkey Breast with Pork, Bramley Apple, Honey and Sage Stuffing 1.25kg Serves 6

Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Turkey Breast with Pork, Bramley Apple, Honey and Sage Stuffing 1.25kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 20.00
£16.00/kg

Per 150g
  • Energy1227kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 818kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Free range bronze, skin on, turkey breast joint, with a gluten free pork, apple, sage and honey stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon, bay leaves with a sachet of apple and sage glaze.
  • Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. To enhance this turkey, we've hand stuffed it with British pork, Bramley apple, Blossom honey and sage. Finished with dry cured, smoked streaky bacon and a Bramley apple and sage glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • A slow growing breed for a full flavour and succulent texture. Boneless for easy carving.
  • Pack size: 1.25kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (64%), Gluten Free Pork, Apple, Sage and Honey Stuffing (19%)[Pork (Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Pork Fat), Apple, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Honey, White Sugar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose], Apple and Sage glaze (7%)[Water, Glucose Syrup, Apple, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (7%)[Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 13 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store turkey joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 1 hr 40 mins
Chilled: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 / 1hr 40mins Remove sleeve and top film. Place glaze sachet to one side. Leave joint in foil container with ovenable pad. Cover joint with kitchen foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 45 minutes of cooking remove kitchen foil, baste the joint and return to the oven for the remaining time. For the last 10 minutes of cooking pour the contents of the glaze sachet over the joint and return to the oven. After cooking cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Before carving remove the joint from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad and bands are removed. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking.
  • This is a natural occurrence and completly harmless.
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.25kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy818kJ / 195kcal1227kJ / 292kcal
Fat8.1g12.2g
Saturates2.9g4.4g
Carbohydrate4.2g6.3g
Sugars2.8g4.2g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein26.0g39.0g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions , with stuffing 1250g typically weighs 970g.--
When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

WELL DONE TESCO

5 stars

This was very well presented, and tasted absolutely delicious.

