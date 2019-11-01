L’Oreal Men Expert Carbon Power Gift Set
Product Description
- Men Expert Carbon Power 2 Piece Gift Set for Him
- With this gift set for men, feel the multi-action benefits of L'Oreal Men Expert Total Clean shower gel and Carbon Protect anti-perspirant enriched with Carbon designed to keep you feeling clean and smelling fresh all day long.
- TOTAL CLEAN SHOWER GEL
- Simplify your morning routine with our Total Clean 5-in-1 shower gel enriched with carbon. One bottle, five uses: Body, Face, Hair, Shave, Moisturise
- CARBON PROTECT DEODORANT
- Experience the power of Carbon Protect 48H 4-in-1 Anti-Perspirant. Take action against: Odour, Perspiration, Bacteria, Yellow Stains
- Shower: France
- Deodorant: France
- Discover Carbon Power duo gift set to keep him feeling clean and smelling fresh all day long
- The ideal stocking filler for him this Christmas!
- Carbon Protect 4-in1 anti-perspirant has a long-lasting fresh fragrance to combat odours and control perspiration
Ingredients
Total Clean Shower Gel: 744125 16, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum / Fragrance, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-90M, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Limonene, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Citric Acid, BHT, Coumarin, Glycol Distearate. (F.I.L. C220536/1), Carbon Protect Deodorant: Isobutane, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum / Fragrance, Charcoal Powder, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Coumarin
