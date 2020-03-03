Always Platinum Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 12

Love the awesome features
Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features
Excellent!
I have used alway for about 25 years !! I have always been happy with them they have never let me down.
Great!
Great product . Perfect fit and comfortable. Great absorbent . Value for money
Excellent!
Best towel to use. Keeps me dry. Nice fragrance and stays in place.
This product is good to use
This product is good to use and really like it and prefer to my friends also
Excellent!
the only brand I use stays in place keeps me dry also use the night ones for night
Wouldn't recommend at all
I find these pads don't stay in place so absorbency is hit and miss. I've never had an accident then had 2 when I moved to these pads.. I moved back to the Infinity pads immediately!
Excellent!
“Always” the best choice. I’m using them good 15 years .i will never change them form something else
Excellent!
I have used always sanitary pads ever since I started my menstrual cycle. They are good for comfort and they stay in place especially the winged ones. Also you get no leaks and it doesn't feel as though people can see you are wearing them because they are discreet. That was always the thing that I was embarrassed about me thinking people could see them. You also get the ones that are perfumed aswell. I would definitely recommend this product to friends and family.
Great!
I like to wear these are excellent when coming to the end or the start of my period so won't be heavy. So the size is just right.