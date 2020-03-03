By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Platinum Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 12

Always Platinum Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 12
£ 1.90
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Platinum Sanitary Towels offer the best combination of comfort & protection within the Always pads range.
  • Always Platinum offers more comfort (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its 1000s of micro-cushions and its new soft wings. It also offers more protection (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its protective side-barriers and ultra absorbent core that locks wetness away from your skin.
  • Always Platinum Normal (Size 1) with wings is recommended for day usage if you have light to medium flow.
  • Try Always Platinum Secure Night (Size 4), Always Platinum's best sanitary towels for night protection.
  • Our #1 sanitary towel for comfort & protection (within the Always Ultra range)
  • 1000s of soft micro-cushions
  • Soft wings
  • Protective side-barriers
  • Neutralises odours
  • Ultra absorbent core
  • Sanitary towel dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin

Information

Storage

Store in cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

12 x Pads

123 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Love the awesome features

5 stars

Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used alway for about 25 years !! I have always been happy with them they have never let me down.

Great!

4 stars

Great product . Perfect fit and comfortable. Great absorbent . Value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

Best towel to use. Keeps me dry. Nice fragrance and stays in place.

This product is good to use

5 stars

This product is good to use and really like it and prefer to my friends also

Excellent!

5 stars

the only brand I use stays in place keeps me dry also use the night ones for night

Wouldn't recommend at all

1 stars

I find these pads don't stay in place so absorbency is hit and miss. I've never had an accident then had 2 when I moved to these pads.. I moved back to the Infinity pads immediately!

Excellent!

5 stars

“Always” the best choice. I’m using them good 15 years .i will never change them form something else

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used always sanitary pads ever since I started my menstrual cycle. They are good for comfort and they stay in place especially the winged ones. Also you get no leaks and it doesn't feel as though people can see you are wearing them because they are discreet. That was always the thing that I was embarrassed about me thinking people could see them. You also get the ones that are perfumed aswell. I would definitely recommend this product to friends and family.

Great!

4 stars

I like to wear these are excellent when coming to the end or the start of my period so won't be heavy. So the size is just right.

