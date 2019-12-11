Tesco Pork Shoulder Joint Plus Sage & Onion Stuffing 1Kg

- Energy1507kJ 362kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1206kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rind-on shoulder of pork with a pork, sage and onion stuffing.
- British Pork Shoulder Crackling Joint with Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing From Trusted Farms
- Stuffed and rolled, then scored for crispy crackling
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (84%), Pork and Herb Stuffing (16%)(Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Water, Gram Flour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Maize Flour, Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 90 mins
Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place in a roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil and season with sea salt. Place in centre of pre-heated oven (220°C /Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7) and cook for 30 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 and cook for a further 60 minutes. Cook thoroghly until juices run clear and there is no pink meat. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove string and crackling, carve and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
1.0kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1206kJ / 289kcal
|1507kJ / 362kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|28.7g
|35.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 1kg typically weighs 650g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
