Firemark Merlot 75Cl

image 1 of Firemark Merlot 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Sugars0.9g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Merlot, Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Where we come from, BBQ is more than a way of cooking. It's a way of life. Dining al fresco with friends, food hot off the grill, with a full glass in your hand. Heaven. It's the only thing we take almost as seriously as our wine. Soft and medium bodied, our Merlot goes best with dark meats. Think grilled sausages and burgers. It's full of dark fruity flavours, like plums and dark berries, with a hint of vanilla. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, egg and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Soft and medium-bodied, our Merlot goes best with dark meats. Think grilled sausages and burgers. It's full of dark fruity flavours, like plums and dark berries, with a hint of vanilla

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Following crush and de-stem, the juice was fermented in stainless steel tanks at 18-25°C for 8-10 days with racking to build complexity. Finally, 100% of the blend was matured on oak chips fro 8-10 days

History

  • No information provided

Regional Information

  • No information provided

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 328kJ / 79kcal410kJ / 99kcal

