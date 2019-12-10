Firemark Merlot 75Cl

- Sugars0.9g1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Merlot, Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Where we come from, BBQ is more than a way of cooking. It's a way of life. Dining al fresco with friends, food hot off the grill, with a full glass in your hand. Heaven. It's the only thing we take almost as seriously as our wine. Soft and medium bodied, our Merlot goes best with dark meats. Think grilled sausages and burgers. It's full of dark fruity flavours, like plums and dark berries, with a hint of vanilla. Store in a cool, dark place.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk, egg and sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Soft and medium-bodied, our Merlot goes best with dark meats. Think grilled sausages and burgers. It's full of dark fruity flavours, like plums and dark berries, with a hint of vanilla
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines Ltd
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot
Vinification Details
- Following crush and de-stem, the juice was fermented in stainless steel tanks at 18-25°C for 8-10 days with racking to build complexity. Finally, 100% of the blend was matured on oak chips fro 8-10 days
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|328kJ / 79kcal
|410kJ / 99kcal
