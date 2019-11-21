By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Bourguignon 700G

3(6)Write a review
£ 6.00
£8.58/kg
1/2 a pack
  • Energy1185kJ 282kcal
    14%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked diced beef chuck with red wine gravy, whole button mushrooms, shallots and bacon lardons with added water.
  • Sous Vide. This beef bourguignon has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked for six hours to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Made with red wine gravy, mushrooms, shallots and bacon for richness
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Chuck (47%), Red Wine Gravy (24%) [Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Tomato Paste, Port, Corn Starch, Molasses, Sugar, Garlic, Yeast Extract Powder, Beef Extract, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Powder, Thyme Leaves, Garlic Extract], Mushroom, Shallot, Unsmoked Bacon Lardons with added water (5%)[Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Gently squeeze the pouch to ensure all meat is separated. Remove the contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and cook uncovered for a further 5 minutes. Remove from oven, stir well, serve and enjoy.

Microwave

Instructions: 8 mins (800W) / 7 mins (900W)
Remove pouch from carton. Place the pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 8 minutes (800W) or 7 minutes (900W). Shake pouch gently half way through cooking. Stand for 2 minutes, then carefully open the pouch and transfer into serving dish. Stir well and serve.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy444kJ / 106kcal1185kJ / 282kcal
Fat3.5g9.4g
Saturates1.5g4.0g
Carbohydrate3.9g10.3g
Sugars2.3g6.1g
Fibre0.7g1.8g
Protein14.2g38.0g
Salt0.7g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 534g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good flavour & Value

4 stars

Good flavour & value. Stretched enough to feed three. Mushrooms a bit rubbery.

If only the beef had been more tender ...

3 stars

Good sauce, but beef was a bit tough, surprising after being slow- cooked for so long.

Luxurious and tasty

4 stars

This is lovely. I add more mushrooms to stretch it a bit further. Good and juicy, and the meat is good quality.

Bought this product about 3weeks ago it was lovely

1 stars

Bought this product about 3weeks ago it was lovely bought another one and it was awful

Really good please keep offering it.

5 stars

very good quality, I used it for a Sunday dinner with croquette potato's and tesco's finest cabbage trio. My Husband liked it very much a lovely rich gravy and a decent amount of tender beef. I Will definitely buy it again, it was an easy but very good Sunday dinner.

Very disappointing

2 stars

Chunks of meat were rare and replaced by bits of the kind you find in spaghetti Bolognese, mince meat. Really tough meat as well. It is a pity as the sauce and its ingredients were tasty.

