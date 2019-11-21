Tesco Beef Bourguignon 700G

Good flavour & Value
Good flavour & value. Stretched enough to feed three. Mushrooms a bit rubbery.
If only the beef had been more tender ...
Good sauce, but beef was a bit tough, surprising after being slow- cooked for so long.
Luxurious and tasty
This is lovely. I add more mushrooms to stretch it a bit further. Good and juicy, and the meat is good quality.
Bought this product about 3weeks ago it was lovely bought another one and it was awful
Really good please keep offering it.
very good quality, I used it for a Sunday dinner with croquette potato's and tesco's finest cabbage trio. My Husband liked it very much a lovely rich gravy and a decent amount of tender beef. I Will definitely buy it again, it was an easy but very good Sunday dinner.
Very disappointing
Chunks of meat were rare and replaced by bits of the kind you find in spaghetti Bolognese, mince meat. Really tough meat as well. It is a pity as the sauce and its ingredients were tasty.