Tesco Roast In The Tray Lamb Joint Plus Seasoning 500G

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 30-40 minutes (medium), 50-55 minutes (well done).
Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-55 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.