Tesco Roast In The Tray Lamb Joint Plus Seasoning 500G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Roast In The Tray Lamb Joint Plus Seasoning 500G
Per 120g
  • Energy871kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg joint with Cornish sea salt, mixed cracked pepper and red pepper.
  • Tesco Roast in the Tray Lamb Leg Joint Red Meat 500g
  • Seasoned with Cornish sea salt and pepper
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand finished
  • Seasoned with Cornish sea salt, and garnished with red bell pepper
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (99%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 30-40 minutes (medium), 50-55 minutes (well done).
Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-55 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the cooking instructions above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g**
Energy726kJ / 173kcal871kJ / 208kcal
Fat7.7g9.2g
Saturates3.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein24.5g29.4g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 360g.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Do the people who come up with these roasts in the

3 stars

Do the people who come up with these roasts in the tray actually taste them? The lamb was actually nice but way too much seasoning...it ruins it. If you buy this make sure you take some of the seasoning off prior to cooking.

