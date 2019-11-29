By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barossa Drive Shiraz 75Cl

4.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Barossa Drive Shiraz 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • Sourced from the finest independent wineries across the region, this exclusive Shiraz captures the rich heritage of the Barossa Valley. It's a Shiraz deep purple in colour and with a bouquet of dark cherry, bramble and blackcurrant. Subtle notes of dark chocolate combine with underlying dark plum character and jammy, black pepper spice. This is a bold wine with beautiful structure and style, balanced to perfection. Pairs beautifully with beef, a pepper sauce and chargrilled veg.
  • Wine of Barossa Valley, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep purple in colour with a bouquet of dark cherry, bramble and blackcurrant. Subtle notes of dark chocolate combine with underlying jammy plum character and black pepper spice.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Complexity Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Frewin Ries

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are carefully selected and picked at the optimum ripeness. The wine is aged to perfection in French oak, ensuring a rich velvety palate with a big, juicy mouth feel and subtle hints of spice on the finish.

History

  • Sourced from the finest, independent wineries across the region, this exclusive Shiraz captures the rich heritage of the Barossa Valley. With a rich vine and wine history dating back to 1842, the Barossa Valley is one of the most historic and prestigious wine producing regions in Australia.

Regional Information

  • The Barossa Valley boasts a huge range of soil types. Harvest usually begins in February and may be conducted in the cooler temperatures of night to help maintain well balanced acid levels. Temperatures vary from very warm on the valley floors to progressively cooler at higher altitudes on the hillsides and further North in the valley

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia Barossa Valley

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Shiraz. Smooth and flavoursome. Just or

5 stars

Excellent Shiraz. Smooth and flavoursome. Just ordered one bottle to try it. Going back for more.

Beautiful wholesome wine

5 stars

A really lovely beautiful wholesome and extremely tasty wine. Probably the best red wine I've had all year and I've had a few 😁

Brilliant Barossa

5 stars

This wine is from the top drawer, is good value at its original price,fantastic value when on offer.

Lovely smooth finish and at this price you can’t g

5 stars

Lovely smooth finish and at this price you can’t go wrong!

A very average Shiraz, which I felt was overpriced

3 stars

A very average Shiraz, which I felt was overpriced. There is better single vineyard Australian Shiraz available from Tesco for a couple of £ less!

Usually bought next

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here