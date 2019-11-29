Barossa Drive Shiraz 75Cl

Excellent Shiraz. Smooth and flavoursome. Just or
Excellent Shiraz. Smooth and flavoursome. Just ordered one bottle to try it. Going back for more.
Beautiful wholesome wine
A really lovely beautiful wholesome and extremely tasty wine. Probably the best red wine I've had all year and I've had a few 😁
Brilliant Barossa
This wine is from the top drawer, is good value at its original price,fantastic value when on offer.
Lovely smooth finish and at this price you can’t go wrong!
A very average Shiraz, which I felt was overpriced
A very average Shiraz, which I felt was overpriced. There is better single vineyard Australian Shiraz available from Tesco for a couple of £ less!