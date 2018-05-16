By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dog Tender Pate 6 X 150G

Tesco Dog Tender Pate 6 X 150G
£ 2.30
£2.56/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1 - 7 Years.
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 0.9KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition:

With Chicken

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable origin.

With Lamb

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, including 4% Lamb), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable origin.

With Beef

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, including 4% Beef), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin.

With Game

Composition

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, including 4% Game), Minerals, Oils & Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin.

 

Additives (For all varieties)

Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.

Technological Additives per Kg: Preservatives.

Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.5%
Fat content 5.0%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3% 
Omega 6 0.08%

Calories 88 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x150g e (900g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein9%
Crude oils and fats5%
Crude fibre0.5%
Crude ash2%
Moisture82%
Calcium300mg/kg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

