Brothers Toffee Apple Cider 4X330ml Can

3(2)Write a review
Brothers Toffee Apple Cider 4X330ml Can
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Toffee Apple English Cider
  • A delicious blend of cream soda and smouldering toffee with a rich creamy aftertaste. Perfect for those who don't do normal cider.
  • Born in a field in Somerset
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious blend of cream soda and smouldering toffee with a rich creamy aftertaste

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled over ice and enjoy all year round.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brothers Drinks Co. Limited,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • England,
  • BA4 5ND.

Return to

  • Brothers Drinks Co. Limited,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • England,
  • BA4 5ND.
  • brotherscider.co.uk
  • Tel: 01749 333456

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried this for the first time last week - deliciou

5 stars

Tried this for the first time last week - delicious ♥️ Will be buying some for Halloween

Too sweet

1 stars

Far too sweet. It becomes quite sickly tasting by the end.

