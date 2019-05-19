By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(7)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Meatballs With Tomato Sauce 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Meaty Meatballs with Veggies + Tomato Sauce
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • From our kitchen to your freezer
  • I'm speedy meatballs with a twist - a marvellous mix of veggies and beef, topped with a tasty tomato sauce. I'm organic, full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home.
  • These 8 tasty meat time stars are ever so nice - without any naughties.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Cook me in 12 minutes
  • Tasty goodness
  • British beef
  • Low in sat fats
  • 5 different veggies
  • Yummy organic food for kids
  • No added salt and sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars and salt
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar
  • Low in sat fats

Information

Ingredients

Organic Meatballs 44% (Water and Organic Ingredients: Beef (20%), Eggs, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast*), Black Pepper), Organic Vegetables 35% (Carrots, Onions, Peas, Sweet Potatoes), Organic Tomato Sauce 21% (Tomatoes, Dried Potatoes, Basil), Other Stuff 0%, * I contain no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler. Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook me straight from frozen.
Preheat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Remove all packaging, place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 12 mins. Please ensure I am piping hot throughout before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only. Please don't microwave me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.

Name and address

  • I'm produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meatbal with sauce
Energy343kJ/82kcal86kJ/21kcal
Fat2.1g0.5g
-of which saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate8.5g2.1g
-of which sugars3.8g1.0g
Fibre1.5g<0.5g
Protein7.2g1.8g
Salt0.21g0.05g

Safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Make sure you have a back up!

1 stars

Bought these as a quick healthy option to go with spaghetti thinking they were actual meatballs with hidden vegetables. They are nothing like a meatball, especially in consistency, they totally fell apart taking off of the baking tray - imagine a texture similar to a ball of mashed potato. Flavour is also very strange, I tried myself as my child, understandably didn’t like them or want to eat them. They do not taste of beef - very weird texture and taste. Can’t imagine any child will like these.

Disgusting, went straight in the bin

1 stars

Vile, vile, vile things. My daughter loves meatballs so I thought these would be great to have in for quick dinners. These are truly disgusting, the texture of the meatball is of a slimy paste with very little flavour whilst the sauce is very acidic and not tasty. After she spat the first one out, I tried it and didn’t blame her at all. The rest of the packet went straight in the bin.

Awful texture and not meaty.

1 stars

Not one of my 3 children liked these, (8, 4 and 1 year olds) and nor did I. They have an awful mushy texture. I think calling them meatballs is misleading, they are mostly mushy vegetables without much flavour. Not what I was expecting and I will not be buying these again.

Disgusting mush, don't buy

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting mush. Wish I'd read the reviews before wasting my money, don't waste yours! We are not picky eaters either!

genuinely awful

1 stars

soggy, tastless, disgusting

Absolutely rank!!

1 stars

Truly awful!! Had to Chuck out - both me & my very non fussy daughter tried them & no.1 they are complete mush when they are cooked & more importantly no.2 they taste just horrible. SAVE YOUR MONEY!!

Yuk

1 stars

Dreadful. Followed the cooking instructions and they were still frozen in the middle. Once cooked, they disintegrated into mush. My daughter hated them.

