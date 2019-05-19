Ella's Kitchen Big Kids Meatballs With Tomato Sauce 200G

Make sure you have a back up!
Bought these as a quick healthy option to go with spaghetti thinking they were actual meatballs with hidden vegetables. They are nothing like a meatball, especially in consistency, they totally fell apart taking off of the baking tray - imagine a texture similar to a ball of mashed potato. Flavour is also very strange, I tried myself as my child, understandably didn’t like them or want to eat them. They do not taste of beef - very weird texture and taste. Can’t imagine any child will like these.
Disgusting, went straight in the bin
Vile, vile, vile things. My daughter loves meatballs so I thought these would be great to have in for quick dinners. These are truly disgusting, the texture of the meatball is of a slimy paste with very little flavour whilst the sauce is very acidic and not tasty. After she spat the first one out, I tried it and didn’t blame her at all. The rest of the packet went straight in the bin.
Awful texture and not meaty.
Not one of my 3 children liked these, (8, 4 and 1 year olds) and nor did I. They have an awful mushy texture. I think calling them meatballs is misleading, they are mostly mushy vegetables without much flavour. Not what I was expecting and I will not be buying these again.
Disgusting mush, don't buy
Absolutely disgusting mush. Wish I'd read the reviews before wasting my money, don't waste yours! We are not picky eaters either!
genuinely awful
soggy, tastless, disgusting
Absolutely rank!!
Truly awful!! Had to Chuck out - both me & my very non fussy daughter tried them & no.1 they are complete mush when they are cooked & more importantly no.2 they taste just horrible. SAVE YOUR MONEY!!
Yuk
Dreadful. Followed the cooking instructions and they were still frozen in the middle. Once cooked, they disintegrated into mush. My daughter hated them.