By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Festive Cooked Meats Platter 500g Serves 6-8

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Festive Cooked Meats Platter 500g Serves 6-8

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£2.40/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

One slice of Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham (25g)
  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and chargrilled topside of seasoned beef. Cooked and roasted turkey breast basted in butter and herbs. Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs. Cured, cooked ham formed from selected cuts of British pork leg, coated with a mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange glaze.
  • A cooked meat selection consisting of charred topside of beef, roast turkey breast, crumbed Wiltshire cured ham and a mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange glazed ham. Made by Walkers of Leicestershire a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • A cooked meat selection consisting of charred topside of beef, roast turkey breast, crumbed Wiltshire cured ham and a mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange glazed ham. Made by Walkers of Leicestershire a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Charred Topside of Beef (25%):

British Beef, Sea Salt.

Prepared from 125 g of Beef per 100g of Charred Topside of Beef.

Roast Turkey Breast (25%):

Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Prepared from 114 g of Turkey per 100g of Butter Basted Turkey.

Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham (25%):

Pork, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose], Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pork Gelatine.

Prepared from 108g of Pork per 100g of Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham.

Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Ham (25%):

Pork Leg, Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Glaze (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberries, Redcurrant Concentrate, Orange Zest, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Nutmeg, Clove], Salt, Maple Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Cane Molasses, Pork Gelatine, Honey, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Orange, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Clove.

Prepared from 110g of Pork per 100g of Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Ham.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy563kJ / 133kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat2.7g0.7g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein25.3g6.3g
Salt2.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • Each slice,Each slice,Each Slice,Each slice (As sold)
    • Energy166kJ 39kcal 141kJ 33kcal 139kJ 33kcal 149kJ 35kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.3g 0.7g 0.7g 0.6g
      1%
    • Saturates<0.1g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g 0.5g 0.7g 0.1g
      2%
    • Sugars0.1g 0.9g 0.1g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 126kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose], Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pork Gelatine.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Glaze (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberries, Redcurrant Concentrate, Orange Zest, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Nutmeg, Clove], Salt, Maple Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Cane Molasses, Pork Gelatine, Honey, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Orange, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Clove.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: British Beef, Sea Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

    Number of uses

    19 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (31g)Per 100gEach slice (25g)
    Energy536kJ / 126kcal166kJ / 39kcal563kJ / 133kcal141kJ / 33kcal
    Fat1.0g0.3g2.7g0.7g
    Saturates0.3g<0.1g0.9g0.2g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g1.7g0.4g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g0.2g0.1g
    Fibre0.5g0.2g0.5g0.1g
    Protein29.0g9.0g25.3g6.3g
    Salt0.5g0.2g2.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT a platter - just packs from the chiller shelf!

2 stars

This was NOT a platter as the title suggests! It was actually 2 packets of cooked meat that you would buy off the shelf and would serve 4 at best. Felt very let down with this one.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mediterranean Inspired Sharing Platter 580g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£1.38/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Pigs in Blankets 36 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.86/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Meat Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 9.00
£2.40/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here