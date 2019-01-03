Tesco Finest Festive Cooked Meats Platter 500g Serves 6-8

NOT a platter - just packs from the chiller shelf!
This was NOT a platter as the title suggests! It was actually 2 packets of cooked meat that you would buy off the shelf and would serve 4 at best. Felt very let down with this one.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 133kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Charred Topside of Beef (25%):
British Beef, Sea Salt.
Prepared from 125 g of Beef per 100g of Charred Topside of Beef.
Roast Turkey Breast (25%):
Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.
Prepared from 114 g of Turkey per 100g of Butter Basted Turkey.
Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham (25%):
Pork, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose], Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Pork Gelatine.
Prepared from 108g of Pork per 100g of Crumbed Wiltshire Cured Ham.
Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Ham (25%):
Pork Leg, Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Glaze (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberries, Redcurrant Concentrate, Orange Zest, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Nutmeg, Clove], Salt, Maple Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Cane Molasses, Pork Gelatine, Honey, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Orange, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Clove.
Prepared from 110g of Pork per 100g of Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Ham.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
19 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
2 x 250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|563kJ / 133kcal
|141kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.3g
|6.3g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each slice (31g)
|Per 100g
|Each slice (25g)
|Energy
|536kJ / 126kcal
|166kJ / 39kcal
|563kJ / 133kcal
|141kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.3g
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|29.0g
|9.0g
|25.3g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|2.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
