Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Pate 125G
- Energy377kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Vintage cheddar cheese pâté topped with caramelised onion chutney.
For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco finest* Vintage Cheddar Pâté with Caramelised Onion Chutney 1 x 125g Using a Barbers vintage cheddar matured for around 18 months expertly blended with Crème fraiche, cream cheese, thyme and finished with lemon juice and parsley creating a rich and indulgent pâté topped with a sweet caramelised onion chutney to cut through the richness.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramelised Onion Chutney (20%) [Water, Red Onion, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Grape Must, Vinegar, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Barber's Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thyme, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to



Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (41g)
|Energy
|919kJ / 221kcal
|377kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
