By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Scottish Langoustine Pate 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Scottish Langoustine Pate 125G
£ 3.50
£2.80/100g

Offer

1/3 of a jar (41g)
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 586kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth langoustine and poached salmon pâté topped with a crème fraiche mousse.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Langoustine Pâté with a Creme Fraiche Mousse 1 x 125g Using British Langoustines and Scottish Salmon expertly blended with Crème fraiche, cream cheese, olive oil and finished with lemon juice and parsley for a light and refreshing pate.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crème Fraiche Mousse (20%) [Crème Fraîche (Milk) (47%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Salt, Dextrose], Langoustine (Crustacean) (12%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Crème Fraîche (Milk) (2%), Olive Oil, Anchovy Essence (Fish), Tomato Paste, Carrot Extract, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Onion Concentrate, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Leek Powder, Cornflour, White Wine, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Fennel, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay, Lemon Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove shell and bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar
Energy586kJ / 141kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat10.3g4.2g
Saturates5.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate6.7g2.7g
Sugars2.4g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein5.1g2.1g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove shell and bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Finest Venison & Blackberry Pate 125G

£ 3.50
£2.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Smoked Salmon Slices 300G

£ 5.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco Finest Brussels Pate 170G

£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here