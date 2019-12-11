Tesco Brussels Pate With Apple Chutney 200G

- Energy461kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 278kcal
Product Description
- A smooth pork fat, pork liver and roast garlic pâté topped with an apple chutney.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat, Pork Liver (27%), Water, Apple Chutney (9%) [Water, Bramley Apple, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Concentrated Pear Juice, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Allspice, Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, Turmeric], Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Salt, Shallot Powder, Roasted Garlic Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), White Pepper, Coriander, Mace, Ginger, Cardamom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- For best results decant straight from the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|1152kJ / 278kcal
|461kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
