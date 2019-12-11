By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brussels Pate With Apple Chutney 200G

Tesco Brussels Pate With Apple Chutney 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy461kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth pork fat, pork liver and roast garlic pâté topped with an apple chutney.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  Tesco Smooth Brussels Pâté 1 x 200g. Seasoned with a delicate spice blend, topped with an apple chutney.
  • British Pork Seasoned with a delicate spice blend, topped with an apple chutney.
  • British pork
  • Seasoned with a delicate spice blend, topped with a pear chutney
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat, Pork Liver (27%), Water, Apple Chutney (9%) [Water, Bramley Apple, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Onion, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Concentrated Pear Juice, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Allspice, Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, Turmeric], Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Salt, Shallot Powder, Roasted Garlic Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), White Pepper, Coriander, Mace, Ginger, Cardamom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For best results decant straight from the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (40g)
Energy1152kJ / 278kcal461kJ / 111kcal
Fat22.9g9.2g
Saturates8.6g3.4g
Carbohydrate8.7g3.5g
Sugars5.2g2.1g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein8.9g3.6g
Salt1.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

