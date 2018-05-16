By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

Tesco Finest Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

£ 9.00
£2.40/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth langoustine and poached salmon pâté topped with a crème fraiche mousse. Vintage cheddar cheese pâté topped with caramelised onion chutney. A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom and wild mushroom pâté topped with caramelised shallot and red wine chutney.
  • Trio of Finest Patés including Vintage Cheddar Pate – Rich and creamy Vintage cheddar pate, sharp mature flavour from cheese complimented by sweet caramelised onion chutney topping, Wild Mushroom Pate – Rich and Creamy Wild Mushroom Pate with citrus notes topped with a warming red wine and caramelised shallot chutney, Langoustine Pate – Rich and creamy langoustine and poached salmon pate with roasted shellfish stock and citrus flavours. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Trio of Finest Patés including Vintage Cheddar Pate – Rich and creamy Vintage cheddar pate, sharp mature flavour from cheese complimented by sweet caramelised onion chutney topping, Wild Mushroom Pate – Rich and Creamy Wild Mushroom Pate with citrus notes topped with a warming red wine and caramelised shallot chutney, Langoustine Pate – Rich and creamy langoustine and poached salmon pate with roasted shellfish stock and citrus flavours
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Langoustine and Salmon Pâté

Crème Fraiche Mousse (20%) [Crème Fraîche (Milk) (47%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Salt, Dextrose], Langoustine (Crustacean) (12%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Crème Fraîche (Milk) (2%), Olive Oil, Anchovy Essence (Fish), Tomato Paste, Carrot Extract, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Onion Concentrate, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Leek Powder, Cornflour, White Wine, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Fennel, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay, Lemon Powder.

Vintage Cheddar Pâté

Caramelised Onion Chutney (20%) [Water, Red Onion, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Grape Must, Vinegar, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Barber's Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thyme, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Wild Mushroom Pâté

Caramelised Shallot and Red Wine Chutney (20%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Roasted Shallot (11%) [Shallots, Sunflower Oil], Red Onion, Red Wine (3.5%), Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Roasted Mushroom (13%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Wild Mushroom Mix (6%) [Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Mushroom, White Mushroom], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Bouillon [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tarragon, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Jar. Glass widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy919kJ / 221kcal377kJ / 91kcal
Fat16.9g6.9g
Saturates7.2g3.0g
Carbohydrate10.7g4.4g
Sugars5.8g2.4g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein6.3g2.6g
Salt1.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
