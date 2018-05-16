Tesco Finest Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

- Energy377kJ 91kcal5%
Product Description
- A smooth langoustine and poached salmon pâté topped with a crème fraiche mousse. Vintage cheddar cheese pâté topped with caramelised onion chutney. A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom and wild mushroom pâté topped with caramelised shallot and red wine chutney.
- Trio of Finest Patés including Vintage Cheddar Pate – Rich and creamy Vintage cheddar pate, sharp mature flavour from cheese complimented by sweet caramelised onion chutney topping, Wild Mushroom Pate – Rich and Creamy Wild Mushroom Pate with citrus notes topped with a warming red wine and caramelised shallot chutney, Langoustine Pate – Rich and creamy langoustine and poached salmon pate with roasted shellfish stock and citrus flavours. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Trio of Finest Patés including Vintage Cheddar Pate – Rich and creamy Vintage cheddar pate, sharp mature flavour from cheese complimented by sweet caramelised onion chutney topping, Wild Mushroom Pate – Rich and Creamy Wild Mushroom Pate with citrus notes topped with a warming red wine and caramelised shallot chutney, Langoustine Pate – Rich and creamy langoustine and poached salmon pate with roasted shellfish stock and citrus flavours
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Langoustine and Salmon Pâté
Crème Fraiche Mousse (20%) [Crème Fraîche (Milk) (47%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Salt, Dextrose], Langoustine (Crustacean) (12%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Salmon (Fish) (10%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Crème Fraîche (Milk) (2%), Olive Oil, Anchovy Essence (Fish), Tomato Paste, Carrot Extract, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Onion Concentrate, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Leek Powder, Cornflour, White Wine, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Fennel, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay, Lemon Powder.
Vintage Cheddar Pâté
Caramelised Onion Chutney (20%) [Water, Red Onion, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Grape Must, Vinegar, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Barber's Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thyme, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Wild Mushroom Pâté
Caramelised Shallot and Red Wine Chutney (20%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Roasted Shallot (11%) [Shallots, Sunflower Oil], Red Onion, Red Wine (3.5%), Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper], Roasted Mushroom (13%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Wild Mushroom Mix (6%) [Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Mushroom, White Mushroom], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Bouillon [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tarragon, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Jar. Glass widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3 x 125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|919kJ / 221kcal
|377kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- 1/3 of a jar
