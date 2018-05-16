By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Meat Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

Tesco Finest Meat Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

£ 9.00
£2.40/100g

1/3 of a chicken liver parfait jar
  • Energy633kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • A venison, pork liver, pork fat, pork and merlot red wine pâté topped with a blackberry glaze. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze. A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with cognac and topped with clarified butter.
  A venison, pork liver, pork fat, pork and merlot red wine pâté topped with a blackberry glaze. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze. A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with cognac and topped with clarified butter.

Trio of Finest Patés including Venison & Blackberry Medium Course Venison and Pork liver, spices, red wine back notes and sweetness from the blackberry glaze, Drunken Duck Parfait Smooth Rich Duck Liver with Armagnac, Orange and Clementine from the topping and Chicken Liver Parfait Smooth Chicken Livers, butter and cream subtle spices and cognac. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Trio of Finest Patés including Venison & Blackberry Medium Course Venison and Pork liver, spices, red wine back notes and sweetness from the blackberry glaze, Drunken Duck Parfait Smooth Rich Duck Liver with Armagnac, Orange and Clementine from the topping and Chicken Liver Parfait Smooth Chicken Livers, butter and cream subtle spices and cognac
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Venison and Blackberry Pâté

Blackberry Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Dextrose], Venison (18%), Pork Liver (15%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork, Shallot, Merlot (3%), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Mace, Coriander, Juniper Berries, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Drunken Duck Parfait

Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Chicken Liver Parfait

Chicken Liver (39%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3.5%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Jar. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
Energy1545kJ / 374kcal633kJ / 153kcal
Fat34.0g13.9g
Saturates18.5g7.6g
Carbohydrate10.1g4.1g
Sugars2.3g0.9g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein6.5g2.7g
Salt1.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • 1/3 of a jar
    • Energy414kJ 100kcal
      5%
    • Fat7.7g
      11%
    • Saturates3.8g
      19%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 243kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
    Energy1009kJ / 243kcal414kJ / 100kcal
    Fat18.7g7.7g
    Saturates9.3g3.8g
    Carbohydrate8.7g3.6g
    Sugars5.1g2.1g
    Fibre0.5g0.2g
    Protein9.7g4.0g
    Salt0.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/3 of a jar
    • Energy316kJ 76kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.2g
      7%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 771kJ / 185kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Blackberry Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Dextrose], Venison (18%), Pork Liver (15%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork, Shallot, Merlot (3%), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Mace, Coriander, Juniper Berries, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
    Energy771kJ / 185kcal316kJ / 76kcal
    Fat12.6g5.2g
    Saturates4.5g1.8g
    Carbohydrate7.3g3.0g
    Sugars5.1g2.1g
    Fibre0.7g0.3g
    Protein10.3g4.2g
    Salt1.2g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/3 of a jar
    • Energy633kJ 153kcal
      8%
    • Fat13.9g
      20%
    • Saturates7.6g
      38%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545kJ / 374kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (39%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3.5%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
    Energy1545kJ / 374kcal633kJ / 153kcal
    Fat34.0g13.9g
    Saturates18.5g7.6g
    Carbohydrate10.1g4.1g
    Sugars2.3g0.9g
    Fibre0.6g0.2g
    Protein6.5g2.7g
    Salt1.3g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

