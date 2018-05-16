Tesco Finest Meat Pâté Selection 375g Serves 9

- Energy633kJ 153kcal8%
Product Description
- A venison, pork liver, pork fat, pork and merlot red wine pâté topped with a blackberry glaze. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze. A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with cognac and topped with clarified butter.
- Trio of Finest Patés including Venison & Blackberry Medium Course Venison and Pork liver, spices, red wine back notes and sweetness from the blackberry glaze, Drunken Duck Parfait Smooth Rich Duck Liver with Armagnac, Orange and Clementine from the topping and Chicken Liver Parfait Smooth Chicken Livers, butter and cream subtle spices and cognac. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Venison and Blackberry Pâté
Blackberry Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Dextrose], Venison (18%), Pork Liver (15%), Pork Fat, Water, Pork, Shallot, Merlot (3%), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Mace, Coriander, Juniper Berries, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Drunken Duck Parfait
Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Chicken Liver Parfait
Chicken Liver (39%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3.5%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Net Contents
3 x 125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (41g)
|Energy
|1545kJ / 374kcal
|633kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|34.0g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|18.5g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
