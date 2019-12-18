By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quality Street Salted Caramel Matchmakers 120G

Quality Street Salted Caramel Matchmakers 120G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  Salted Caramel flavour chocolates with skimmed milk chocolate, dark chocolate and boiled sugar pieces.
  Good to remember
  Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
  Salted Caramel Matchmakers chocolate sticks are full of crunchy pieces in a blend of milk and dark chocolate, and a salted caramel flavour that are free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. It makes this box of thin sticks perfect for nibbling and sharing. Matchmakers are part of the QUALITY STREET family. QUALITY STREET was originally made in Norwich, and is now produced in Halifax in Yorkshire, Matchmakers are made Newcastle in the North East. The heritage of QUALITY STREET began when everyone's favourite chocolate selection was created by the Mackintosh family in 1936. John Mackintosh had a successful confectionery business, driven by his wife's invention of a new, delicious kind of sweet - chewy toffee. This toffee soon became a firm favourite, and the business grew successfully when Harold Mackintosh inherited it from his Father. It was then that the QUALITY STREET brand was born, inspired by the J.M. Barrie play of the same name, the brand became synonymous with quality in confectionery and took it's place in the nation's heart.
  Have you tried the QUALITY STREET Honeycomb Crunch Bar? A delicious bar containing crunchy honeycomb pieces in a honeycomb filling.
  QUALITY STREET Matchmakers contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  Proudly made with UTZ Certified cocoa
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Skimmed Milk chocolate and Plain Chocolate contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dry. For best before end see side of panel.

Preparation and Usage

  Know Your Servings
  4 Sticks = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 8 servings

Additives

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  Contact us Free
Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2062kJ299kJ8400kJ
-492kcal71kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 21.2g3.1g70g4%
of which: saturates 12.1g1.8g20g9%
Carbohydrate70.3g10.2g260g4%
of which: sugars63.6g9.2g90g10%
Fibre 2.4g0.3g--
Protein 3.7g0.5g50g1%
Salt 0.21g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**4 sticks----
Contains approximately 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Qualittttyyyyy

5 stars

Great quality, perfect on anew autumn night with a hot chocolate

