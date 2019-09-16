By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Haddock Goujons 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy770kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus), fillet strips in a seasoned breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Responsibly Sourced. 100% haddock fillet, wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Caught in the wild
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (62%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
22-25 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy896kJ / 214kcal770kJ / 184kcal
Fat10.5g9.0g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate17.2g14.8g
Sugars1.5g1.3g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein12.3g10.6g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 171g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

not good value

2 stars

These are not bad but i don't think its value for the money & what i don't like is the thick batter on small pieces of fish , so i have stopped buying it

