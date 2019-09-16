Tesco Southern Fried Haddock Goujons 200G

not good value
These are not bad but i don't think its value for the money & what i don't like is the thick batter on small pieces of fish , so i have stopped buying it
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ / 214kcal
INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (62%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
22-25 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
15-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|896kJ / 214kcal
|770kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.3g
|10.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 171g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
