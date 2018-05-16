My Blu Intense Menthol 18Mg 2 X Liquidpods

Product Description
- Intense Liquidpod Menthol 18mg
- myblu® Intense Liquidpods is a new line of myblu™ liquidpods that is different than our original flavors and here's why - they contain a breakthrough liquid formulation that provides better satisfaction and faster delivery than traditional vaping liquids
- myblu® allows you to change your flavour in one click.
- 1.5ml per Liquidpod, 2 Liquidpods per box
- Liquidpods are a new line of flavours that provide a more intense vaping experience
- Only compatible with myblu® device
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Peppermint Oil, Vanillin
Preparation and Usage
- Remove your Liquidpod from the packaging
- - insert the Liquidpod into the device, you will feel it click into place
- - once you are ready to use your blu, draw on the Liquidpod and enjoy
Warnings
- This product may be hazardous to health and is intended for use by adult smokers. WARNING: Harmful if swallowed. Harmful in contact with skin. May cause long lasting harmful effects to aquatic life. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Avoid release to the environment. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician if you feel unwell. Rinse mouth. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container to the local waste disposal company. Liquidpods contain e-liquid. This product contains 18mg nicotine.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Leaflet. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nerudia Limited,
- Wellington House,
- Physics Road, Speke,
- Liverpool,
- L24 9HP,
- UK.
Return to
- blu Rhenus House,
- Courtauld Road,
- Basildon,
- SS13 1RW.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
