By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Drawstring Refuse Sack 100L X 10 Pack

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Drawstring Refuse Sack 100L X 10 Pack
£ 2.30
£0.23/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 10 bin bags drawstring.
  • Tesco Drawstring Refuse Sack 10 Pack (100L)
  • Strong enough for your everyday needs. Made from 100% recycled plastic*
  • Rim: 165cm approx. Length: 92cm approx. 100 litres approx. WARNINGS Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack. Made from 100% recycled plastic *excluding the drawstring tape.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

‘Waste’ of money!

2 stars

Don’t waste your money! These sacks are much too flimsy and the draw strings break before you can get to tie them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Flat Top Compostable Caddy Liners 10 Pack 25L

£ 2.70
£0.27/each

Tesco 20 Drawstring Clear Recycling Bin Bags X 70L

£ 2.50
£0.13/each

Tesco Drawstring 30 L Pedal Bin Liners 20 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.13/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here