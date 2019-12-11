By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Opies Peaches With Courvoisier 460G

5(1)Write a review
Opies Peaches With Courvoisier 460G
£ 5.00
£15.16/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Peaches steeped in syrup infused with Courvoisier®
  • For more recipes visit us at: www.opiesfoods.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • A family business since 1880
  • Contains less than 5% ABV
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches, Sugar, Water, Courvoisier® V.S Cognac (7.6%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Refrigerate once opened and consume within 7 days. Best Before End: see side of jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • For a delicious dessert, simply serve with ice cream or cream. Why not try our Peach Melba, see inside for the recipe details.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken some fruit stone may remain

Name and address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd,
  • Wentworth Court,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • ME10 3RN.

Return to

  • Bennett Opie Ltd,
  • Wentworth Court,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • ME10 3RN.
  • enquiries@b-opie.com

Drained weight

330g

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy 395kJ/93kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate23g
of which sugars22g
Protein<0.5g
Salt<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Top tasting delicious

5 stars

Top quality..firm peaches in a super syrup we use one with ice cream and to liven up a chocolate cake

