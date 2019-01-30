By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Citrus Noodle Salad 240G

1(2)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Citrus Noodle Salad 240G
£ 3.50
£1.46/100g
Each pack (240g)
Product Description

  • Rice noodle salad with chargrilled green beans, red pepper and cashew nuts and a citrus dressing.
  • Citrus Noodle Salad Bowl Rice noodle salad with chargrilled green beans, red pepper and cashew nuts and a citrus dressing. Wicked thin rice noodles with zingy citrus dressing, spice roasted ninja nuts (cashews) and grilled beans of green for the win
  • Wicked thin rice noodles with zingy citrus dressing, spice roasted ninja nuts (cashews) and grilled beans of green for the win
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend.
  • Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles (35%) [Rice Flour, Water], Chargrilled Green Beans (14%), Red Pepper (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts (4.5%), Carrot, Raisins, Lemon Juice, Spinach, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Lime Juice, Spices, Salt, Cornflour, Apricot, Soya Bean, Onion, Maple Syrup, Wheat Flour, Paprika Flakes, Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Flakes, Rice Flour, Onion Salt [Salt, Onion], Garlic Salt [Salt, Garlic], White Wine Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.'
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy654kJ / 156kcal1569kJ / 375kcal
Fat8.1g19.4g
Saturates0.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate17.2g41.4g
Sugars4.4g10.6g
Fibre1.4g3.4g
Protein3.0g7.2g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not worth the price

1 stars

Really greasy and almost flavourless.

Flavour?

1 stars

Tastes awful. They literally put a pot of oil next to it and called it sauce. Especially for the price, it’s such a let down.

