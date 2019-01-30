Wicked Kitchen Citrus Noodle Salad 240G

Not worth the price
Really greasy and almost flavourless.
Flavour?
Tastes awful. They literally put a pot of oil next to it and called it sauce. Especially for the price, it’s such a let down.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ / 156kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles (35%) [Rice Flour, Water], Chargrilled Green Beans (14%), Red Pepper (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts (4.5%), Carrot, Raisins, Lemon Juice, Spinach, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Lime Juice, Spices, Salt, Cornflour, Apricot, Soya Bean, Onion, Maple Syrup, Wheat Flour, Paprika Flakes, Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Flakes, Rice Flour, Onion Salt [Salt, Onion], Garlic Salt [Salt, Garlic], White Wine Vinegar.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|654kJ / 156kcal
|1569kJ / 375kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|19.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|41.4g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
