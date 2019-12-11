By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk 10 Pack 293G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk 10 Pack 293G
Be Treatwise. Each 29.3 g contains
  • Energy654 kJ 157 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.9 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.3 g
    26%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • New** 10 bars
  • **now with an extra bar

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 293g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

10 x 29.3 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

10 x 29.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (29.3 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2232 kJ654 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal157 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g8.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g5.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars 56 g16 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.3 g2.1 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Just what I wanted!

5 stars

Absolutely fab,smooth and delicious

