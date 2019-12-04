By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml
£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Super Smoothie Cacao & Cherry
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
  • PS Eat your greens
  • 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • Being good to your body while feeling a bit special can be tricky. You could pop on a bow tie to go to the gym. Eat your greens with a gold-plated fork. Or meditate on a blanket made from the finest silk. But this seems like a lot of effort. Not to mention, a bit impractical. Luckily, we've made it easy for you. Packed with crushed fruit and extra vitamins, this healthy blend is topped off with rich cacao for an indulgent, chocolatey taste. A special little something that's full of goodness. And if you did want to wear a bow tie while sipping it, we'd raise a smoothie to you.
  • Join the family at innocentdrinks.com
  • This innocent super smoothie is a blend of fruit juices, crushed fruit with guarana infusion, fat-reduced cacao and added vitamins.
  • This smoothie is a source of vitamins B2, B3, B6 which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue, and vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Tasty, Special Stuff
  • Inside this innocent super smoothie
  • Rich West African cacao
  • Tangy South American Acai
  • A dash of Guarana
  • Juicy Cherry and extra vitamins
  • The innocent promise
  • Tastes good, does good
  • Tasty healthy products
  • Sourced sustainably
  • With acai, guarana, grape & banana plus vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 & E
  • Gently pasteurised
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • Source of vitamins B2, B3, B6 which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

31 Pressed Grapes, 1/2 Pressed Apple, 1 Mashed Banana, 9 Mashed Sour Cherries (10%), 1 1/2 Mashed Strawberries, Fat Reduced Cacao Powder (1.3%), A splash of Lemon Juice, 13 Crushed Acai Berries (1.0%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.02%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 and E)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingDrink within 4 days of opening For best before date see neck or cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up

Number of uses

250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,

Return to

  • Pop by
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Ireland visit us at
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK)
  • 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Email hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml250ml
Energy 261kJ (62kcal)653kJ (154kcal)
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrate 14g35g
(of which sugars)12g31g
Fibre 0.9g2.3g
Protein 0.8g2.1g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin B1 (%RI*)0.25mg (22%)0.61mg (56%)
Vitamin B2 (%RI*)0.23mg (17%)0.58mg (42%)
Vitamin B3 (%RI*)3.4mg (21%)8.5mg (53%)
Vitamin B6 (%RI*)0.29mg (21%)0.73mg (52%)
Vitamin E (%RI*)2.7mg (23%)6.8mg (56%)
*% Reference Intake--
Only sugars found naturally in the fruit--
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Heaven in a bottle

5 stars

This is pure heaven in a bottle. Hard to believe that it’s legal, never mind healthy!

Usually bought next

Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 750Ml

£ 3.69
£0.49/100ml

Offer

Innocent Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml

£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 750 Ml

£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Innocent Uplift Super Smoothie 750 Ml

£ 3.49
£0.47/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here