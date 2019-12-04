Innocent Cacao & Cherry Super Smoothie 750Ml

Heaven in a bottle
This is pure heaven in a bottle. Hard to believe that it’s legal, never mind healthy!
Offer
31 Pressed Grapes, 1/2 Pressed Apple, 1 Mashed Banana, 9 Mashed Sour Cherries (10%), 1 1/2 Mashed Strawberries, Fat Reduced Cacao Powder (1.3%), A splash of Lemon Juice, 13 Crushed Acai Berries (1.0%), A dash of Guarana Infusion (0.02%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 and E)
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingDrink within 4 days of opening For best before date see neck or cap
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|250ml
|Energy
|261kJ (62kcal)
|653kJ (154kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|35g
|(of which sugars)
|12g
|31g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.8g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1 (%RI*)
|0.25mg (22%)
|0.61mg (56%)
|Vitamin B2 (%RI*)
|0.23mg (17%)
|0.58mg (42%)
|Vitamin B3 (%RI*)
|3.4mg (21%)
|8.5mg (53%)
|Vitamin B6 (%RI*)
|0.29mg (21%)
|0.73mg (52%)
|Vitamin E (%RI*)
|2.7mg (23%)
|6.8mg (56%)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Only sugars found naturally in the fruit
|-
|-
|250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019