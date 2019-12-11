By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Sesame Bar 25G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cofresh Sesame Bar 25G
£ 0.25
£0.10/10g

Offer

An average 25g serving contains:
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    6%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.02g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 544kJ/130kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy Handmade Sesame Bar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Seeds (67%), Sugar (22%), Glucose (11%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep in cool dry place & away from strong light

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: 44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 25g Serving:per 100g:
Energy 544kJ/130kcal2177kJ/520kcal
Fat 8.1g32.5g
Saturates 1.3g5g
Carbohydrates11.3g45g
Sugars 7.7g30.9g
Fibre 2.8g11.4g
Protein 3.1g12.5g
Salt 0.02g0.08g
Sodium 7mg28mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cofresh Peanut Bar 25G

£ 0.25
£0.10/10g

Offer

Eat Real Sesame Bites Bar 26G

£ 0.30
£1.16/100g

Cofresh Coconut Bar 30G

£ 0.25
£0.08/10g

Offer

Cofresh Peanut Brittle Bites 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here