Cofresh Sesame Bar 25G
- Energy544kJ 130kcal7%
- Fat8.1g12%
- Saturates1.3g6%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.02g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 544kJ/130kcal
Product Description
- Crunchy Handmade Sesame Bar
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Seeds (67%), Sugar (22%), Glucose (11%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
Keep in cool dry place & away from strong light
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
Importer address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: 44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 25g Serving:
|per 100g:
|Energy
|544kJ/130kcal
|2177kJ/520kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|32.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|5g
|Carbohydrates
|11.3g
|45g
|Sugars
|7.7g
|30.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|11.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.08g
|Sodium
|7mg
|28mg
