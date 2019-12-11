Tesco Finest 9 Brie & Cranberry Parcels 198G

No Brie taste
More like cranberry parcels... can’t taste the Brie at all!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Cranberry (11%), Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, White Wine, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 3 minutes before serving as the contents will be hot.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°/Gas 5 16-18 mins Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 3 minutes before serving as the contents will be hot.
Produced in the U.K.
9 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
198g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One parcel (22g)
|Energy
|1128kJ / 269kcal
|248kJ / 59kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|37.7g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|12.1g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
