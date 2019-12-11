By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 9 Brie & Cranberry Parcels 198G

Tesco Finest 9 Brie & Cranberry Parcels 198G
£ 4.00
£2.03/100g

Offer

One parcel
  • Energy248kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Filo pastry parcels filled with Brie full fat soft cheese sauce and cranberry jelly.
  • Brie and cranberry sauce hand wrapped in thin and delicate filo pastry. The soft buttery flavours of Brie work perfectly with sharp, fruity cranberries. We have wrapped the two up in layers of filo pastry,  expertly rolled to be as thin and delicate as they can be.
  • Brie and cranberry sauce hand wrapped in thin and delicate filo pastry. The soft buttery flavours of Brie work perfectly with sharp, fruity cranberries. We have wrapped the two up in layers of filo pastry, expertly rolled to be as thin and delicate as they can be.
  • Pack size: 198g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Cranberry (11%), Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, White Wine, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 3 minutes before serving as the contents will be hot.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°/Gas 5 16-18 mins Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 3 minutes before serving as the contents will be hot.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

198g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne parcel (22g)
Energy1128kJ / 269kcal248kJ / 59kcal
Fat9.7g2.1g
Saturates4.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate37.7g8.3g
Sugars12.1g2.7g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein6.6g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

No Brie taste

1 stars

More like cranberry parcels... can’t taste the Brie at all!

