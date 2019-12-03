Tesco 16 Nacho Chicken Bites 200G

Really delicious but some of them are really reall
Don't get ripped off
I would give this 0 stars if possible they taste OK but it says 16 on box so why did I get 10 plus half of them was tiny with no chicken in rip off
do it, you know you want to
I put these in a tortilla wrap (aka flour wrap, though mine had herbs) and i put on some chipotle sauce, tastes great! they didnt even need sauce either, i will be buying these again.
why had i not got these sooner?! really nice - i have these for lunch at work with some potato or chips