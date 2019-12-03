By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 16 Nacho Chicken Bites 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
One bite
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast chunks, coated in a crunchy nacho tortilla crumb.
  • FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Chicken breast chunks, coated in a crunchy nacho tortilla crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (62%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Onion, Garlic, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Yeast, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 14-16 mins
From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 14-16 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (12g)
Energy949kJ / 226kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat8.9g1.1g
Saturates3.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate16.8g2.0g
Sugars1.6g0.2g
Fibre3.1g0.4g
Protein18.2g2.2g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Really delicious but some of them are really reall

4 stars

Really delicious but some of them are really really tiny

Don't get ripped off

1 stars

I would give this 0 stars if possible they taste OK but it says 16 on box so why did I get 10 plus half of them was tiny with no chicken in rip off

do it, you know you want to

5 stars

I put these in a tortilla wrap (aka flour wrap, though mine had herbs) and i put on some chipotle sauce, tastes great! they didnt even need sauce either, i will be buying these again.

why had i not got these sooner?!

5 stars

why had i not got these sooner?! really nice - i have these for lunch at work with some potato or chips

