Tesco Lemons 5 Pack

Tesco delivery. Lemons normally last a while. However one rotted away within a couple of days. Why do you repeatedly do this with multi-packs, Tesco?
We ordered 2 packs and couple of the lemons were beginning to go mouldy.
My advice? Don’t bother. Buy singles.
Wasn’t very happy with these at all. OK if you just want the juice I suppose but the skins were very scarred and ‘shrivelled’ looking so yielded very little usable zest. I’ll buy the single lemons in future, they usually arrive looking fresher and with good clean skins. (They’re all waxed but a good wash in tepid water sorts that out). In fact, I’ve just realised it works out cheaper to buy the single ones anyway!
Plastic packaging so will not buy again.
Please reconsider using netting on lemons. It is not recyclable and unnecessary. Also horrible if it gets in the ocean.
really bad quality, one was rotten and mouldy , the others were dry no juice.
Juiceless lemons
I regularly use Lemons for a hot drink but have found recently they have been hard and not juicy at all. Even after leaving for a week at room temperature.