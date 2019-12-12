By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemons 5 Pack

2(7)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Per 100g
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

  • Lemon.
  • Hand picked Grown for their sharp, zingy taste, ideal for cooking or drinks
Lemon

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Cyprus (South), Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Peru, Uruguay, Turkey

  • Wash before use

0 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

5 fruit

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.2g3.2g
Sugars3.2g3.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C58mg (73%NRV)58mg (73%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Tesco delivery. Lemons normally last a while. Ho

1 stars

Tesco delivery. Lemons normally last a while. However one rotted away within a couple of days. Why do you repeatedly do this with multi-packs, Tesco?

We ordered 2 packs and couple of the lemons were b

3 stars

We ordered 2 packs and couple of the lemons were beginning to go mouldy.

My advice? Don’t bother. Buy singles.

3 stars

Wasn’t very happy with these at all. OK if you just want the juice I suppose but the skins were very scarred and ‘shrivelled’ looking so yielded very little usable zest. I’ll buy the single lemons in future, they usually arrive looking fresher and with good clean skins. (They’re all waxed but a good wash in tepid water sorts that out). In fact, I’ve just realised it works out cheaper to buy the single ones anyway!

Plastic packaging so will not buy again.

1 stars

Plastic packaging so will not buy again.

Please reconsider using netting on lemons. It is n

3 stars

Please reconsider using netting on lemons. It is not recyclable and unnecessary. Also horrible if it gets in the ocean.

really bad quality, one was rotten and mouldy , th

1 stars

really bad quality, one was rotten and mouldy , the others were dry no juice.

Juiceless lemons

2 stars

I regularly use Lemons for a hot drink but have found recently they have been hard and not juicy at all. Even after leaving for a week at room temperature.

