Tesco Nacho Cheese Bites 240G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Nacho Cheese Bites 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

One nacho bite
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1362kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of Mozzarella and Red Leicester Cheese with chilli, coated in breadcrumb and tortilla pieces.
  • Cheesy & Crispy Red Leicester and mozzarella coated in a golden crumb
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Red Leicester Cheese (17%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Coriander Leaf, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Cumin Powder, Yeast, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Spice (Paprika), Dried Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10-12 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne nacho bite (20g)
Energy1362kJ / 327kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat19.9g4.0g
Saturates9.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate22.9g4.6g
Sugars2.2g0.4g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein13.1g2.6g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply Irrasistible

5 stars

WOW. Absolutely Amazing Food. Definitely Buy More

Awful

1 stars

When cooked exactly to specifications they create a cheesy gloop on the tray and nothing else, completely inedible.

