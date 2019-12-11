Tesco Nacho Cheese Bites 240G

Simply Irrasistible
WOW. Absolutely Amazing Food. Definitely Buy More
Awful
When cooked exactly to specifications they create a cheesy gloop on the tray and nothing else, completely inedible.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1362kJ / 327kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Red Leicester Cheese (17%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Coriander Leaf, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Cumin Powder, Yeast, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Spice (Paprika), Dried Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour, Spices, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10-12 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 12 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One nacho bite (20g)
|Energy
|1362kJ / 327kcal
|272kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.9g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|13.1g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
