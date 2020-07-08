Schwartz Organic Paprika 29G

Product Description
- Organic Paprika.
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
- At Schwartz we are dedicated to improving the world around us, with an unwavering responsibility to the long term vitality of our farmers, communities and the planet. For more info see www.mccormickcorporation.com
- Our organic paprika is ground from whole for a vibrant colour and full-bodied flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Organic
- Ground from whole
- Pack size: 29G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see base
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Top Tips...
- Sprinkle over baby new potatoes, peppers and onions with a little olive oil before roasting. Mix into pork and chicken dishes to add depth, flavour and colour.
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
29g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020