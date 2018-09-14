Colman's Share The Flavoured Chilli Chicken Burgers 45G

People pleaser 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 I decided to try the seasoning as a family meal for an occasion. That way was able to get other people's reviews. They went down really well. Just the right mixture of the different spices to get the sweet chilli taste. Perfect mini burgers where made and eaten with sweet potato fries and salad. Hope to eat the meal again sooon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scrumdiddilyumptious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 I wasn't too sure about trying this one out as I'm not keen on ginger or coriander but I love sweet chilli and chicken so I thought...why not. The picture on the packaging looks so nice so that helped me decide how I was going to do my sweet chilli chicken. I got home from shopping, invited my daughter and partner over for supper. It took no time at all to cook and the instructions were simple to follow, you also had a choice of how to cook. All and all I must say this meal was an absolute success as there was nothing left on anyone's plates, even the grandchildren's plates were clean. Have already went and got more. Thanks for a great family meal, loved by all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the flavour punch 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2018 This was quick and easy to prepare and had so much flavour. I am a big fan of sweet chilli so I was definitely a fan. I have already recommended this to some friends and wouldn't hesitate to recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sweet chilli 2 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2018 really did not enjoy this type of mix for burgers... i think if you like sweet chilli then this will be nice for you..For me the flavours were too over powering... Both myself and my children didnt enjoy this.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste very well 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th September 2018 I use this product first time with a chicken. Taste very well. Easy and quick to prepare. I will use it again. I recommend this product for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very enjoyable 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 I'm normally dubious about trying packet sauces / spices as I am used to making my own. The Coleman's share the flavour chilli chicken burgers was so easy to make and had the perfect amount of seasoning for me, it wasn't too spicy which was a worry of mine. I marinated the chicken fillets for half an hour in the fridge then popped them under the grill for 10 minutes, once they were cooked I popped them in to a bowl and shredded them as per the serving suggestion. I served them in brioche rolls with some iceberg lettuce. Needless to say they were a hit with my family and I will certainly be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet family meal 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2018 A new family favourite colmans sweet chilli chicken burgers was easy and quick to prepare plus tasty just add bit of oil the packet mix to chicken add some lovely rolls and a bit of lettuce and a fabulous family meal is complete a new regular on our dinner table. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Yummy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th September 2018 Just loved this and will definitely be getting it again. This marinade is so easy to use simply mix it with some oil, coat your chicken, leave it to marinade and cook your chicken. It was delicious, it was not too overpowering nor too spicy and my 20 month old twins enjoyed it too! Thumbs up from all of us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet chilli chicken 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th September 2018 Coleman's sweet chilli chicken burger sauce is amazing, it's full of flavour and very tastie. Would definetly recommend . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]