Colman's Share The Flavoured Chilli Chicken Burgers 45G

4.5(49)Write a review
Colman's Share The Flavoured Chilli Chicken Burgers 45G
£ 1.05
£2.34/100g
Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1750kJ 418kcal
    21%
  • Fat7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1515kJ

Product Description

  • A Seasoning Mix with Ginger, Coriander and Cayenne Pepper for Sweet Chilli Chicken Burgers
  • For more information and meal ideas visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/
  • This packet will help you make Sweet Chilli Chicken Burgers to share with your friends and family. With the perfect blend of ginger, coriander and cayenne pepper, it has never been easier to serve up meals that are full of flavour.
  • At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future.
  • Why not Try
  • Our delicious Peri-Peri Wings Seasoning Mix
  • A seasoning blend with ginger, coriander and cayenne pepper for sweet chilli chicken burgers
  • Quick & easy, cooks in under 30 minutes
  • Great to share with your family or friends
  • Full on flavour
  • No added MSG, no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Potato Starch, Fructose, Salt, Garlic (3.5%), Potassium Chloride, Ginger (2%), Coriander (2%), Red Pepper (1.6%), Cayenne Pepper (1.2%), Palm Fat, Lemon Juice Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Caramel Syrup, Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar Powder (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery, Mustard and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list, follow the 3 easy steps on the back of the packet and rest assured that you'll bring smiles to all your friends and family. Serves: 4 Preparation time: 10 minutes plus 30 minutes to marinate Cooking time: 8-10 minutes Shopping List:
  • 400g chicken mini fillets
  • 2 dessertspoons vegetable oil
  • 4 large sesame seeded burger buns
  • 80g shredded lettuce
  • 1. Prepare it: Mix the Sweet Chilli mix with the oil to a paste and add to the chicken. Toss well together and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 mins.
  • 2. Grill it: Cook under hot grill for 8-10 mins, turning once, until cooked through.
  • 3. Share it: Toast the burger buns and fill with the chicken and lettuce. And finally, share the flavour!

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Any comments or questions?
  • Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281 026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026
  • Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as soldper portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1515kJ1750kJ21%
-358kcal418kcal
Fat 2.2g7g10%
of which saturates 0.9g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 82g53g20%
of which sugars 61g14g16%
Fibre 2.1g2.3g
Protein 1.5g32g64%
Salt 5.5g1.9g32%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe---
Pack contains 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

People pleaser

4 stars

I decided to try the seasoning as a family meal for an occasion. That way was able to get other people's reviews. They went down really well. Just the right mixture of the different spices to get the sweet chilli taste. Perfect mini burgers where made and eaten with sweet potato fries and salad. Hope to eat the meal again sooon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scrumdiddilyumptious

5 stars

I wasn't too sure about trying this one out as I'm not keen on ginger or coriander but I love sweet chilli and chicken so I thought...why not. The picture on the packaging looks so nice so that helped me decide how I was going to do my sweet chilli chicken. I got home from shopping, invited my daughter and partner over for supper. It took no time at all to cook and the instructions were simple to follow, you also had a choice of how to cook. All and all I must say this meal was an absolute success as there was nothing left on anyone's plates, even the grandchildren's plates were clean. Have already went and got more. Thanks for a great family meal, loved by all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the flavour punch

5 stars

This was quick and easy to prepare and had so much flavour. I am a big fan of sweet chilli so I was definitely a fan. I have already recommended this to some friends and wouldn't hesitate to recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sweet chilli

2 stars

really did not enjoy this type of mix for burgers... i think if you like sweet chilli then this will be nice for you..For me the flavours were too over powering... Both myself and my children didnt enjoy this.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste very well

5 stars

I use this product first time with a chicken. Taste very well. Easy and quick to prepare. I will use it again. I recommend this product for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very enjoyable

5 stars

I'm normally dubious about trying packet sauces / spices as I am used to making my own. The Coleman's share the flavour chilli chicken burgers was so easy to make and had the perfect amount of seasoning for me, it wasn't too spicy which was a worry of mine. I marinated the chicken fillets for half an hour in the fridge then popped them under the grill for 10 minutes, once they were cooked I popped them in to a bowl and shredded them as per the serving suggestion. I served them in brioche rolls with some iceberg lettuce. Needless to say they were a hit with my family and I will certainly be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet family meal

5 stars

A new family favourite colmans sweet chilli chicken burgers was easy and quick to prepare plus tasty just add bit of oil the packet mix to chicken add some lovely rolls and a bit of lettuce and a fabulous family meal is complete a new regular on our dinner table. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Yummy!

5 stars

Just loved this and will definitely be getting it again. This marinade is so easy to use simply mix it with some oil, coat your chicken, leave it to marinade and cook your chicken. It was delicious, it was not too overpowering nor too spicy and my 20 month old twins enjoyed it too! Thumbs up from all of us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet chilli chicken

5 stars

Coleman's sweet chilli chicken burger sauce is amazing, it's full of flavour and very tastie. Would definetly recommend . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special

1 stars

Poor taste, even salt not enough . I'm really disappointed . I certainly will not buy this spice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

