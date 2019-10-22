Counter Mattessons Faggots

Proper Faggots!
These are traditional, solid and flavourful faggots. Delicious sliced and fried, or cold in a sandwich. Far more tasty than Brain's faggots - just check out the ingredients of both and you'll see why.
Proper Faggots!
1 star is too good for this product
This was one of the most disgusting things I have ever put in my mouth! After just one bite, the whole 6 pack that I bought went straight in the bin! Looked like a lump of horse dung, and probably tasted like it too! Never again will I buy the counter faggots, back to Mr Bains from now on.