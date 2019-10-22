By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Mattessons Faggots

3.5(3)Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Each faggot contains
  • Energy686kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 953kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Pork meatballs seasoned with herbs and spices with added water.
  • Seasoned peppery meat balls with pork, pork liver and selected herbs and spices.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (52%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Pork Liver, Kibbled Onion, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Dried Onion, Pepper, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Yeast, Mace, White Pepper, Ginger, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cardamom.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

432g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy953kJ / 228kcal686kJ / 164kcal
Fat11.0g7.9g
Saturates4.0g2.9g
Carbohydrate18.0g13.0g
Sugars2.5g1.8g
Fibre2.4g1.7g
Protein13.0g9.4g
Salt2.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Proper Faggots!

5 stars

These are traditional, solid and flavourful faggots. Delicious sliced and fried, or cold in a sandwich. Far more tasty than Brain's faggots - just check out the ingredients of both and you'll see why.

1 star is too good for this product

1 stars

This was one of the most disgusting things I have ever put in my mouth! After just one bite, the whole 6 pack that I bought went straight in the bin! Looked like a lump of horse dung, and probably tasted like it too! Never again will I buy the counter faggots, back to Mr Bains from now on.

