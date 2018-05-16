By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hello Panda Matcha Green Tea Cocoa Biscuits 50G

Hello Panda Matcha Green Tea Cocoa Biscuits 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa Biscuits with Matcha Green Tea flavoured filling
  • Fun filled biscuit treats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit (56.0%)- Wheat Flour 34.6%, Vegetable Oil (Palm) 11.3%, Sugar 7%, Cocoa Powder, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Yogurt Powder (Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Milk Fat), Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Leavening Agents (E503 (ii), E500 (ii)), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Natural Colour (E150a), Artificial Flavourings (Butter, Milk), Matcha Cream (44.0%)- Vegetable Oil (Palm, Emulsifier (E475) contains Soya) 18%, Sugar 12.2%, Lactose 5.7%, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Matcha Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin E322), Artificial Flavouring (Green Tea), Artificial Colour (E141(i))

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on equipment that also processes products that contain Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See pack

Produce of

Product of Singapore

Name and address

  • Meiji Seika (s) Pte. Ltd.,
  • 36 Quality Road,
  • Singapore,
  • 618806.

Importer address

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL79GA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL79GA,
  • UK.
  • www.unisnacks.co.uk
  • Tel: 0800 195 6438

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy2184kJ1092kJ
-520kcal260kcal
Fat27.4g13.7g
of which saturates15.0g7.5g
Carbohydrate62.0g31.0g
of which sugars28.0g14.0g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein6.4g3.2g
Salt0.7g0.4g

