Hello Panda Matcha Green Tea Cocoa Biscuits 50G

Product Description
- Cocoa Biscuits with Matcha Green Tea flavoured filling
- Fun filled biscuit treats
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit (56.0%)- Wheat Flour 34.6%, Vegetable Oil (Palm) 11.3%, Sugar 7%, Cocoa Powder, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Yogurt Powder (Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Milk Fat), Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Leavening Agents (E503 (ii), E500 (ii)), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Natural Colour (E150a), Artificial Flavourings (Butter, Milk), Matcha Cream (44.0%)- Vegetable Oil (Palm, Emulsifier (E475) contains Soya) 18%, Sugar 12.2%, Lactose 5.7%, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Matcha Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin E322), Artificial Flavouring (Green Tea), Artificial Colour (E141(i))
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on equipment that also processes products that contain Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See pack
Produce of
Product of Singapore
Name and address
- Meiji Seika (s) Pte. Ltd.,
- 36 Quality Road,
- Singapore,
- 618806.
Importer address
- Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 477,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL79GA,
- UK.
Return to
- Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 477,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL79GA,
- UK.
- www.unisnacks.co.uk
- Tel: 0800 195 6438
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g serving
|Energy
|2184kJ
|1092kJ
|-
|520kcal
|260kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|13.7g
|of which saturates
|15.0g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|31.0g
|of which sugars
|28.0g
|14.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.4g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
