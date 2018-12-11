By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate Unicorn 100G

Tesco White Chocolate Unicorn 100G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2288kJ / 548kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate hollow shaped character.
  • Smooth white chocolate in a cute character shape
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring (contains Milk).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (25g)
Energy2288kJ / 548kcal572kJ / 137kcal
Fat31.0g7.8g
Saturates18.7g4.7g
Carbohydrate60.7g15.2g
Sugars53.4g13.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Had no complaints from the kids with these.

