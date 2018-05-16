Tesco Milk Chocolate Reindeer Nose Caramel Pieces 30G

- Energy679kJ 162kcal8%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars15.4g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2262kJ / 541kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with caramel pieces.
- Smooth milk chocolate with caramel pieces.
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Caramel Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk)], Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring (contains Milk).
Allergy Information
- May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
30g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (30g)
|Energy
|2262kJ / 541kcal
|679kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|17.9g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|51.4g
|15.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
