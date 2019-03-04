We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Crispy Duck Fat Roast Potatoes 400G

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.56/100g
1/2 of a pack
Product Description

  • Potatoes coated in duck fat, butter, potato starch, salt and rapeseed oil
  • Crispy Duck Fat Roast Potatoes
  • A fluffy, rich variety expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Duck Fat (6%), Butter (Milk), Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 200⁰C/Fan 180⁰C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove all packaging and transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of an oven for 35 minutes. Alternatively, remove film and sleeve. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 45 minutes. Turn the potatoes once during cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (200g)
Energy653kJ / 156kcal1305kJ / 312kcal
Fat7.5g15.0g
Saturates3.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate18.5g36.9g
Sugars2.2g4.4g
Fibre2.2g4.3g
Protein2.6g5.1g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Dreadful chemical taste. Will not buy again

1 stars

