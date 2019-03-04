Tesco Finest Crispy Duck Fat Roast Potatoes 400G

Dreadful chemical taste. Will not buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 156kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Duck Fat (6%), Butter (Milk), Potato Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Not suitable for home freezing Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 200⁰C/Fan 180⁰C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove all packaging and transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of an oven for 35 minutes. Alternatively, remove film and sleeve. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 45 minutes. Turn the potatoes once during cooking.
2 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|653kJ / 156kcal
|1305kJ / 312kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|36.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
