Disney Princess Style Collection Hair Travel Tote
Offer
- - Reusable Tote!
- - 9-piece set!
- - Includes: 1 Tote, 1 Luggage tag with Label, Brush, Play Blow Dryer, Flat Iron, Concentrator, and Diffuser
- Let your hair down and come play with the Disney Princess Style Collection Hair Travel Tote. This ultimate tote is meant for every girl on a schedule. This set includes a stylish and unique reusable hair tote, a selection of hair products and plenty of storage!
- 2 AAA batteries required (not included)
- Suggested for Ages 3+ Styles may vary.
