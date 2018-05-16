By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deli Discoveries Char Artichokes In Oil 200G

Deli Discoveries Char Artichokes In Oil 200G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Product Description

  • Marinated Artichokes in Oil
  • Our Marinated Artichokes are the perfect accompaniment to many dishes. They are delicious in a rocket salad, a hearty stew or as simple antipasti.
  • Deli Discoveries is a range of Mediterranean inspired products that bring together the finest, authentic ingredients, sourced from top quality suppliers, in the farthest corners of the Med. Our products capture our passion for adventure with great tasting food and exciting flavours.
  • Mediterranean fresh produce
  • A taste of the Med
  • Discover great flavours
  • Perfect as simple antipasti
  • Bringing you flavours of the Med
  • Capturing our passion for adventure with great tasting food and exciting flavours...
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Artichoke Quarters (55%), Sunflower Oil (32%), Olive Oil (8%), Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best Before: See side of pack

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Please cut this product into manageable portions before serving to children.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • www.delidiscoveries.com

Drained weight

120g ℮

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 750kJ/ 179kcal
Fat 15.3g
of which Saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 10.4g
of which sugars 0.9g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 2.5g

