Tesco Calorie Controlled Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich
- Energy1134kJ 268kcal13%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Tuna, cucumber, mayonnaise and low fat yoghurt in malted brown bread.
- For more information visit tescoplc.com/fish
- Our chefs' recipe layers flaked tuna with cucumber and reduced fat mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- 268KCAL / 1134KJ
- Tesco is working to protect the marine environment, fish stocks and workers in seafood supply chains.
- 268 kcal / 1134 kJ
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (22%), Water, Cucumber, Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Fromage Frais (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|630kJ / 149kcal
|1134kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|39.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Protein
|10.5g
|18.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
