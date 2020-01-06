By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Calorie Controlled Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Calorie Controlled Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich
£ 1.90
£1.90/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1134kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Tuna, cucumber, mayonnaise and low fat yoghurt in malted brown bread.
  • For more information visit tescoplc.com/fish
  • Our chefs' recipe layers flaked tuna with cucumber and reduced fat mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • 268KCAL / 1134KJ
  • Tesco is working to protect the marine environment, fish stocks and workers in seafood supply chains.
  • 268 kcal / 1134 kJ
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (22%), Water, Cucumber, Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Fromage Frais (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy630kJ / 149kcal1134kJ / 268kcal
Fat1.7g3.1g
Saturates0.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate22.0g39.6g
Sugars2.2g4.0g
Fibre1.8g3.2g
Protein10.5g18.9g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich

£ 1.90
£1.90/each

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Smoked Ham And Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Hovis Small Wholemeal Medium Bread 400G

£ 0.85
£0.21/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here