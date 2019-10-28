By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Calorie Controlled Egg & Cress Sandwich

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1126kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted brown bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe combines egg and cress with a reduced fat mayonnaise.Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Salad Cress, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy766kJ / 182kcal1126kJ / 268kcal
Fat5.2g7.6g
Saturates1.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate23.5g34.5g
Sugars2.3g3.4g
Fibre2.6g3.8g
Protein9.0g13.2g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

buy buy buy

5 stars

really lovely sandwich and I will definitely be buying more. Thank you Tesco

Lacked flavour

3 stars

Lacked flavour, not enough filling or bread. A bit expensive for what you get.

