Tesco Calorie Controlled Egg & Cress Sandwich

buy buy buy
really lovely sandwich and I will definitely be buying more. Thank you Tesco
Lacked flavour
Lacked flavour, not enough filling or bread. A bit expensive for what you get.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ / 182kcal
INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Salad Cress, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|766kJ / 182kcal
|1126kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|34.5g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|3.8g
|Protein
|9.0g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
