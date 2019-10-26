By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce 250Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Product Description

  • Premium Dark Soy Sauce
  • This Premium Dark Soy Sauce is brewed using natural, traditional methods to accentuate for a deep colour and lustre. It is ideal for adding a rich and deep colour to casserole and stews.
  • Premier extract
  • Naturally brewed
  • No added MSG
  • Made with non-GM soybeans
  • No preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar, Defatted Soybeans 10%, Wheat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated

Produce of

Product of China

Number of uses

Contains 16 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.LKK.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mLPer portion (15 mL)
Energy 631 kJ (148 kcal)95 kJ (22 kcal)
Fat < 0.5 g< 0.5 g
of which saturates < 0.1 g< 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 31 g4.7 g
of which sugars 17 g2.6 g
Protein 6.1 g0.9 g
Salt 19.3 g2.9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lasts well is good taste tastes authentic

4 stars

Lasts well is good taste tastes authentic

tastes great

5 stars

tastes great

