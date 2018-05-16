By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Cheese And Onion Rolls 80Pk 880G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.68/100g

One roll (11g)
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1326kJ / 318kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese, onion and potato filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Triple cheese with sweet onion wrapped in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 880g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese (30%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)], Palm Oil, Onion (11%), Potato, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mustard Seed, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Disodium Diphosphate), Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 8 - 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove all packaging. 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 16-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

880g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (11g)
Energy1326kJ / 318kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat18.0g2.0g
Saturates9.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate29.7g3.3g
Sugars2.6g0.3g
Fibre2.6g0.3g
Protein7.9g0.9g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

