Tesco Easy Entertaining Pork Sausages Rolls 80Pk 880G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.68/100g

One roll 11g
  • Energy148kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 322kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Flaky Pastry Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 880g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Mace, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Chilli Extract, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 8 - 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 16 - 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

80 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

880g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1344kJ / 322kcal148kJ / 35kcal
Fat17.9g2.0g
Saturates8.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate29.9g3.3g
Sugars1.5g0.2g
Fibre2.3g0.3g
Protein9.0g1.0g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

