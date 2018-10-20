By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemonade 4X330ml

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Lemonade 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Per can
  • Energy174kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 53kJ / 12kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate, sugar and sweetener.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlPer 330ml
Energy53kJ / 12kcal174kJ / 41kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.9g9.5g
Sugars2.9g9.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.02g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

  • Per can
    • Energy174kJ 41kcal
      2%
    • Sugars9.5g
      11%
    • Salt0.05g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 53kJ / 12kcal

    Information

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
    Energy53kJ / 12kcal174kJ / 41kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate2.9g9.5g
    Sugars2.9g9.5g
    Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
    Protein<0.5g<0.5g
    Salt0.02g0.05g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Goodness, listed under, "Orange fizzy drinks", how

3 stars

Goodness, listed under, "Orange fizzy drinks", how surprising.

Usually bought next

Coca Cola 10X330ml

£ 4.50
£0.14/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Crush 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Lightly Sparkling 6X250ml

£ 3.25
£0.22/100ml

Coca Cola Regular 24 X 330Ml Pack

£ 10.50
£0.13/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here