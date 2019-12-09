Elasti Plasti
Offer
Product Description
- Super soft plastic that expands & bubbles
- Grab friends & create giant thin plastic parachute
- Blow bubbles 20x its size with a regular straw
- - Elasti Plasti™ is the brand new, non-sticky, super soft plastic!
- - Blow bubbles up to 20x its size!
- - Expands up to 100x its size!
- Elasti Plasti™ is the brand new super soft plastic that expands, stretches, bubbles and much more. Grab some friends and create a giant, thin plastic parachute. Elasti Plasti™ super stretches further than anything ever created and lets you blow giant bubbles 20x its size with a regular straw (not supplied). Elasti Plasti™ is non-sticky and comes in a choice of vibrant colours. One 425g pot supplied. Colours vary.
- For ages 5 years +
- Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years
Safety information
Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019