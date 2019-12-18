By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 3 Nappies 56 Pack

2(30)Write a review
Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 3 Nappies 56 Pack
£ 2.99
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 3 56 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo ULTRA DRY size 3 56
  • absorbent protection, cosy nights all round up to 12 hours absorbent protection helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested 3 4 9 kg 9 20 lbs 56 nappies
  • "Why is it..." I said to Fred, "that your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! secure fastening - even when i wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! fit guide - shows when i'm ready for the next size up! helps lock away wetness - helps keep the wee away from me. up to 12 hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round. dermatologically tested - gentle against skin.
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round
  • Helps lock away wetness
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous.
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

56 x Nappies

Safety information

30 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Great nappy.

4 stars

Never had a problem with leakages with these nappies. No nappy rash. Only flaw I'd say is that the legs can become a little loose after an hour or so.

Terrible nappies

1 stars

These nappies leak - both poo and pee. My little one had to have regular clothes changed and we all had interrupted sleep! The tabs also don't stick well, as they pull bits of cottony fluff away when first releasing them. We've moved on to a rival stores own brand and we don't have the same issues.

Good for a heavy wetter

5 stars

At night my baby was wetting through the pampers nappies that he was in and waking up because of it. I thought I would give these a try and he has been dry for the last 5 mornings! More sleep and they are much cheaper.

Not absorbing well, they feel like they are plasti

2 stars

Not absorbing well, they feel like they are plastic. Comparing to size 1 and 2 they are much worse. Leaking out.

Awful

1 stars

Terrible nappies. Don't absorb at all. So my son got the irritation on skin. We used fred and flo nappies in sizes 1 and 2. And they were brilliant. Can't undestand this difference in quality.

Leakages

2 stars

Almost every poop seems to leak out. They are the correct weight band and I'm confident we're fitting them correctly.

Excellent quality nappies

5 stars

Excellent nappies I won't use any others.

Horrible pattern

1 stars

We have used the size 1 & 2 Fred & Flo nappies and found them good quality. Our grandaughter is now in the size 3 and we have found they have the most ridiculous pattern in green all over them. Nappies should be plain. Who would wear patterned underwear under a white dress? We would never have purchased these if there was a picture of them on the website. Great customer service they refunded our money.

Don't fit the same and also have leaked

1 stars

I've tried this brand before and had lots of leakages. Thought I'd try them again as I shop at Tesco but I've found them awful again. They don't seem to fit as well as other supermarket and branded nappies, and also they are the only nappy to let us down leakage wise.

Fabulous nappies

5 stars

These are brilliant! I bought pampers baby dry last week & since then my son wouldn’t sleep properly at night after having done so previously, I have used these last few nights & he is sleeping better & waking up dry after 12 hours wear!!! Great nappies

