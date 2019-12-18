Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 3 Nappies 56 Pack

Great nappy.
Never had a problem with leakages with these nappies. No nappy rash. Only flaw I'd say is that the legs can become a little loose after an hour or so.
Terrible nappies
These nappies leak - both poo and pee. My little one had to have regular clothes changed and we all had interrupted sleep! The tabs also don't stick well, as they pull bits of cottony fluff away when first releasing them. We've moved on to a rival stores own brand and we don't have the same issues.
Good for a heavy wetter
At night my baby was wetting through the pampers nappies that he was in and waking up because of it. I thought I would give these a try and he has been dry for the last 5 mornings! More sleep and they are much cheaper.
Not absorbing well, they feel like they are plasti
Not absorbing well, they feel like they are plastic. Comparing to size 1 and 2 they are much worse. Leaking out.
Awful
Terrible nappies. Don't absorb at all. So my son got the irritation on skin. We used fred and flo nappies in sizes 1 and 2. And they were brilliant. Can't undestand this difference in quality.
Leakages
Almost every poop seems to leak out. They are the correct weight band and I'm confident we're fitting them correctly.
Excellent quality nappies
Excellent nappies I won't use any others.
Horrible pattern
We have used the size 1 & 2 Fred & Flo nappies and found them good quality. Our grandaughter is now in the size 3 and we have found they have the most ridiculous pattern in green all over them. Nappies should be plain. Who would wear patterned underwear under a white dress? We would never have purchased these if there was a picture of them on the website. Great customer service they refunded our money.
Don't fit the same and also have leaked
I've tried this brand before and had lots of leakages. Thought I'd try them again as I shop at Tesco but I've found them awful again. They don't seem to fit as well as other supermarket and branded nappies, and also they are the only nappy to let us down leakage wise.
Fabulous nappies
These are brilliant! I bought pampers baby dry last week & since then my son wouldn’t sleep properly at night after having done so previously, I have used these last few nights & he is sleeping better & waking up dry after 12 hours wear!!! Great nappies