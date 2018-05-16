Ragu Creamy Tomato Vodka 250G

- Energy539kJ 130kcal7%
Product Description
- A Smooth and Delicious Creamy Tomato Sauce with a Hint of Vodka and Cracked Black Pepper.
- Vodka Sauce is a New York Classic! The Secret?
- The vodka brings out hidden flavours from the tomatoes, an extra level of velvety creaminess and a peppery hint to make this moreish sauce.
- Assunta Cantisano started bottling her home-made Ragu when she moved from Naples to Rochester, New York in 1937.
- Just like Assunta we're passionate about perfection. We scour the five Boroughs of New York to created recipes as close to Authentic NYC Italian sauces you'll find this side of the Atlantic.
- From the streets of Manhattan
- Microwaves in 2 minutes
- Chilli rating - 1
- Made with natural ingredients
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (39%), Single Cream (33%) (Milk), Water, Tomato Puree (4%), Garlic, Cornflour, Olive Oil, Vodka (2%), Basil, Salt, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Provides approx. two servings
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Portion
|% of RI
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|431 kJ
|539 kJ
|7
|8400 kJ
|-
|104 kcal
|130 kcal
|7
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|8.0 g
|10.0 g
|14
|70 g
|of which saturates
|4.2 g
|5.3 g
|27
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4 g
|6.8 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|3.9 g
|4
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|2.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|1.3 g
|22
|6 g
