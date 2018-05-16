By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ragu Creamy Tomato Vodka 250G

Ragu Creamy Tomato Vodka 250G
£ 1.70
£0.68/100g
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy539kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431 kJ

Product Description

  • A Smooth and Delicious Creamy Tomato Sauce with a Hint of Vodka and Cracked Black Pepper.
  To find out more about our range and recipe ideas head to ragu.co.uk
  • Vodka Sauce is a New York Classic! The Secret?
  • The vodka brings out hidden flavours from the tomatoes, an extra level of velvety creaminess and a peppery hint to make this moreish sauce.
  • Assunta Cantisano started bottling her home-made Ragu when she moved from Naples to Rochester, New York in 1937.
  • Just like Assunta we're passionate about perfection. We scour the five Boroughs of New York to created recipes as close to Authentic NYC Italian sauces you'll find this side of the Atlantic.
  • From the streets of Manhattan
  • Microwaves in 2 minutes
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (39%), Single Cream (33%) (Milk), Water, Tomato Puree (4%), Garlic, Cornflour, Olive Oil, Vodka (2%), Basil, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Provides approx. two servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion% of RIReference Intake
Energy 431 kJ539 kJ78400 kJ
-104 kcal130 kcal72000 kcal
Fat 8.0 g10.0 g1470 g
of which saturates 4.2 g5.3 g2720 g
Carbohydrate 5.4 g6.8 g260 g
of which sugars 3.1 g3.9 g490 g
Fibre 0.7 g0.9 g
Protein 2.1 g2.6 g50 g
Salt 1.0 g1.3 g226 g
Provides approx. two servings----

