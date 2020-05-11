By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nissin Cup Noodles Pork Tonkotsu 75G

4(35)Write a review
Nissin Cup Noodles Pork Tonkotsu 75G
£ 1.75
£23.34/kg

Product Description

  • Instant Pork Tonkotsu Flavour Noodle Soup.
  • No.1 in Japan*
  • * From the makers of the No. 1 selling instant noodles in Japan. Source: Intage SRI data January 2018 - December 2018
  • Invented in Japan in 1971, Cup Noodles were the world's first instant noodles in a pot. Since then, we've spent many years developing the best flavours to bring to the world... In just 3 minutes, you can enjoy these exciting flavours with our authentic Japanese ramen!
  • After preparation: 350 g
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 75.5% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Beta- Carotene], Cabbage, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten, Malt Barley Extract), Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Pork Stock Powder, Palm Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Spices, Potassium Chloride, Spring Onion, Pork Meat Powder 0.65%, Wheat Flour, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Flavourings, Kikurage Mushroom, Sugar, Thickener (E415), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Open lid half way
  • 2. Pour boiling water to the fill line
  • 3. Close lid, wait 3 minutes
  • 4. Stir well & enjoy!

Name and address

  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét,
  • Momofuku u. 4.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g prepared product:
Energy 386 kJ / 92 kcal
Fat 3.8 g
of which saturates 1.9 g
Carbohydrate 11.3 g
of which sugars 1.0 g
Protein 2.6 g
Salt 0.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

35 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointed

1 stars

Disappointed as they lack flavour and the noodles are really cheap soggy type with no bite.

Noodles are not great but the real problem is ther

1 stars

Noodles are not great but the real problem is there is no flavour at all 2nd pot from Nissin I have tried and I would not buy again they were cheapest and I see why.

I really enjoyed the noodles. Great flavour and th

5 stars

I really enjoyed the noodles. Great flavour and they were ready to eat in the time specified

Worth a TrY

5 stars

I'm a fan of trying new flavours of instand noodles so this one is certainly worth a try

Great quick meal

4 stars

I was great as a lunch when I knew that I was short on time at work. The taste was as I expected and how a shop bought takeaway would taste.

Not much flavour

2 stars

Not a lot of flavour

Posh pot noodle. Bit expensive when full price.

3 stars

Posh pot noodle. Bit expensive when full price.

Super simple way to eat noodles but too expensive!

3 stars

The cup and instructions are great but the noodles itself don't taste any better than similar 50p noodles you can buy in those tiny packs. So ultimately you are paying here a lot for the convenience and branding, not so much for the taste. At least that is what I can say for the pork flavoured version, haven't tried the other flavours.

An easy, filling snack meal with a not overly spic

4 stars

An easy, filling snack meal with a not overly spicy flavour.

Really tasty snack!!

5 stars

Really quick & easy to make plus super-tasty

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nissin Cup Noodle Teriyaki Chicken Flavour 70G

£ 1.75
£25.00/kg

Nissin Cup Noodles Sukiyaki Beef Flavour 73G

£ 1.75
£23.98/kg

Nissin Cup Noodles Kaisen Seafood 75G

£ 1.75
£23.34/kg

Nissin Demae Ramen Chicken Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£5.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here