Nissin Cup Noodles Pork Tonkotsu 75G

Disappointed
Disappointed as they lack flavour and the noodles are really cheap soggy type with no bite.
Noodles are not great but the real problem is ther
Noodles are not great but the real problem is there is no flavour at all 2nd pot from Nissin I have tried and I would not buy again they were cheapest and I see why.
I really enjoyed the noodles. Great flavour and th
I really enjoyed the noodles. Great flavour and they were ready to eat in the time specified
Worth a TrY
I'm a fan of trying new flavours of instand noodles so this one is certainly worth a try
Great quick meal
I was great as a lunch when I knew that I was short on time at work. The taste was as I expected and how a shop bought takeaway would taste.
Not much flavour
Not a lot of flavour
Posh pot noodle. Bit expensive when full price.
Super simple way to eat noodles but too expensive!
The cup and instructions are great but the noodles itself don't taste any better than similar 50p noodles you can buy in those tiny packs. So ultimately you are paying here a lot for the convenience and branding, not so much for the taste. At least that is what I can say for the pork flavoured version, haven't tried the other flavours.
An easy, filling snack meal with a not overly spic
An easy, filling snack meal with a not overly spicy flavour.
Really tasty snack!!
Really quick & easy to make plus super-tasty