Mr Kipling Bfg's Strawbunkles & Cream Fancies 8Pk

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1610kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry flavour sponge cakes with a vanilla flavour topping (11%), covered with whipped cream flavour fondant icing (49%)
- Win 1 of 200 Prizes Available Each Week
- UK & ROI 18+. No purchase necessary for. NI and ROI (see side of pack). Opens 02/06/20 at 9am. Closes 01/09/20 at 9am. Full T&Cs apply. See www.mrkiplingcompetition.co.uk
- Mr Kipling and Roald Dahl have come together to make sure we all have splendiferous summer! For your chance to Win amazing prizes for you and your family, keep this box (and your unique code printed on the inside) and visit www.mrkiplingcompetition.co.uk to enter our promotion! There are also lots of ideas and activities to keep you and your family fuelled with inspiration this summer! For T&Cs see side of pack††. Have a splendiferous summer!
- ††Roald Dahl Splendiferous Summer T&Cs: Promotions Period: 02/06/20 at 9am to 01/09/20 at 9am (the "Closing Time"). UK and ROI 18+ only. Entry for GB: purchase a Mr Kipling Roald Dahl promotion pack, visit www.mrkiplingcompetition.co.uk (the "Website") and enter the unique code printed on the inside of the pack to see if you have won. Retain pack and proof of purchase. No purchase necessary for residents in N.I. and ROI. Free Entry for NI and ROI: visit the Website and follow the instructions to get a unique code. 200 prizes available each week during the Promotion Period; see Website for list, restrictions may apply. One entry per unique code. Max 5 entries per household, per week. Winning unique codes, and prizes are selected randomly. Unique codes submitted after the Closing Time will not valid. See Website for full T&Cs.
- #exceedinglygood
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Case - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Exceedingly good cakes
- Dainty strawberry flavour sponge with a delicious vanilla topping, drenched in soft cream flavour fondant icing
- 100% natural flavours
- No artificial colours and hydrogenated fat
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Colour (Carmine)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Strawberries & Cream Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care teams.
- Visit: www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
8 x Strawbunkles & Cream Fancies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (27g)
|Energy
|1610kJ
|449kJ
|-
|382kcal
|107kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.0g
|19.8g
|of which Sugars
|58.1g
|16.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.15g
|-
|-
